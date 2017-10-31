Letter: Community mourns Cathryn Gorospe together

Photo by Erin Ford.
The candlelight vigil for Cathryn Gorospe on Oct. 22 at the Babbitt-Polson stage was a heartwarming and bittersweet gathering of friends, loved ones, and members of the community.
An event like this takes a village and I couldn’t have done it without help from so many. I would especially like to thank Rose Newbold for preparing this in one day, the city of Williams for allowing us to use this wonderful space, Pimi Bennett for going over and beyond the call of duty, and the employees of the Grand Canyon Railway who knew and loved her well. It was a beautiful event because of all of you. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. It was a wonderful way to say goodbye to a beautiful person.
Amber Rose Bird
Williams resident
