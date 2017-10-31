Letter: Amateur radio operator classes successful

To the editor:

I wanted to thank the (Williams News) staff for publishing my letters concerning the amateur radio class.

Though the class was only five, we had a successful exam here in Williams. Of the class members, four passed the exam and one was not available. We also had two walk-ins who passed their exams.

We are working on future classes and exams for amateur radio licenses.

Glen KG7YDJ

STG1(SW), Ret.

Amateur KG7YDJ

GMRS WQWI485

CB KBLK-4129 (Exp.)