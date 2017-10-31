Letter: Amateur radio operator classes successful

To the editor:
I wanted to thank the (Williams News) staff for publishing my letters concerning the amateur radio class.
Though the class was only five, we had a successful exam here in Williams. Of the class members, four passed the exam and one was not available. We also had two walk-ins who passed their exams.
We are working on future classes and exams for amateur radio licenses.
Glen KG7YDJ
STG1(SW), Ret.
Amateur KG7YDJ
GMRS WQWI485
CB KBLK-4129 (Exp.)
