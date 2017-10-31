Forest Service hiring temporary field positions

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — The U.S. Forest Service will be accepting applications for temporary spring and summer jobs in Arizona and New Mexico Nov. 1 - 9.



Applications must be submitted on www.USAJOBS.gov. Interested applicants are encouraged to create a profile within USAJOBS prior to the open vacancy announcement period.



Positions in the Southwestern Region of the Forest Service are available in multiple fields, including wildland fire, engineering, visitor services, archaeology, recreation management, timber management, range management, wildlife program management, business management, and other fields in natural resource management.



Positions will be filled at various locations within any of the 11 national forests in Arizona and New Mexico and the three national grasslands in New Mexico, Oklahoma and west Texas.

More information about national forests and national grasslands in the agency’s Southwestern Region is available at http://www.fs.usda.gov/r3.

More information on temporary employment in the Forest Service’s Southwestern Region can be found at Centralized Temporary Hiring Outreach, including a link to the 2018 Outreach Notice with job listings for the Southwestern Region.



The Forest Service is an equal opportunity employer. The mission of the Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.