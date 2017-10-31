Community calendar: week of November 1

Holiday Christmas Parade applications available

Applications for the official 2017 Mountain Village Holiday Christmas Parade of Lights are now being accepted. Those interested can contact Pimi Bennett at pimi.bennett@yahoo.com for an application to be emailed to you or you can stop by the Williams-Grand Canyon News office, located at 118 S. 3rd Street to pick up an application. Ask for Connie Hiemenz.

Deadline for turning applications in is Nov. 15. This year's parade will take place on Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. along Historic Route 66 in Williams. Following the parade will be the dedication of the Community Christmas tree located on Route 66 and 2nd Street. More information is available from Connie at (928) 600-0221.

Car care clinic Nov. 5

The Williams Neighborhoods group will sponsor a car care clinic for single women and senior citizens from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at G & M Tires, 132 E. Railroad Ave., Williams, Arizona.

Fun for Seniors improv workshop Nov. 3, 10 and 17

The Williams Senior Center will host a free Improv4Life workshop for ages 55-plus from 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 3, 10 and 17. No experience necessary, just a willingness to play theater games and laugh. More information can be found by calling John Propster at (415) 519-0883 or emailing improv4life@gmail.com.

Williams Yacht Club cornhole tournament Nov. 4

The Williams Yacht Club will host a cornhole tournament at 11 a.m. Nov. 4 at the Sultana Theater. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. Cost is $20 per team and $10 per individual, payable in cash. Cash and prizes will be awarded to winners and there will be a 50/50 drawing.

VFW Auxiliary holds annual cook-off dinner Nov. 4

The VFW Auxiliary annual Cook-off dinner takes place at Walker Hall at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church, 202 Grant St., where everyone can enjoy entry soups, salad, dessert, bread and drinks.

This year's theme is hearty soups. All entries need to be turned in by 5 p.m. Dinner service takes place Nov. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. All entries will be judged by those who come to dinner. More information is available by calling (928) 225-0931.

VFW Raffle Nov. 25

THe VFW Auxiliary Fall Raffle takes place Nov. 25 before the parade with a theme of Beauty and the Beast. The beauty portion is a basket filled with gift certificates for a beauty treatment valued at $230. The beast portion is a Stihl Chainsaw. Winner takes both. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. More information is available by contacting auxiliary members or by calling (928) 225-0931 for tickets.

VFW Wreath-laying ceremony in Monument Park Nov. 11

Matthew James Broehm VFW Post 12128 Auxiliary will have its annual Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony in Monument Park at 5 p.m. Nov. 11. More information can be found by calling (928) 606-9001 or (928) 225-0931.

2017 Veterans Day Dinner Nov. 11

The American Legion Cordova Post No. 13 will host its 2017 Veterans Day dinner Nov. 11 at 425 W. Grant Ave., at 6 p.m. The post is proud to provide dinner at no charge for fellow veterans and their spouses within the Williams community, to respect and honor those who have served our country honorably.

Guest of Honor is WWII U.S. Army Corps veteran Walter Olmstead.

Chili fundraiser/auction for Canyon Gateway Festival Nov. 11

The Williams Senior Center will host a chili fundraiser/auction for the Canyon Gateway Festival from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11. Cost is $5 per person and includes dinner. All proceeds from entry fees and auction will benefit the free Canyon Gateway Festival, which will be held June 8-10, 2018.

Community invited to Christmas Nativity Pageant

Those interested in being involved in the production of the Christmas Natvity Pageant can attend the first meeting Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Babbitt-Polson Stage in Williams.

All are invited to the Nativity Pageant, which takes place Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Babbitt-Polson Stage, 200 W. Railroad Ave.

SAVE-MTR enchilada sale Nov. 22

SAVE-Meant to Rescue 2017 annual enchilada sale is Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. Cheese only or cheese and onion. All proceeds go toward the building fund. Pick up and pay at the Sultana Theater.

ESA seeking addresses for local service men and women

Epsilon Sigma Alpha is once again seeking addresses for local men and women serving in the military. ESA members plan to pack boxes Nov. 27 and must received updated addresses prior to that date. ESA requests people call in to confirm addresses even if it has not changed since last year. More information can be found by calling Dorothy Miller at (928) 635-4330 or Vicki Andros at (928) 635-1420.

Support your local booster clubs

Williams High School and Williams Elementary -Middle school booster clubs are asking for the public's support. Booster clubs support the schools extracurricular activities, athletic activities, teams, students and athletes. Member fees are: $25/per individual, $15/WUSD employee and $10/student

Everyone who joins gets a booster club T-shirt. More information is available from Williamsboosters@gmail.com

VFW Auxiliary selling fall center pieces

The Matthew James Broehm VFW Post 12128 Auxiliary is selling fall center pieces made with silk flowers in baskets, vases and etc., no two are alike. Look for flyers around town for locations and times of selling.

More information is available by calling (928) 606-9001 or (928) 225-0931.

VFW delivers scholarship applications

The Matthew James Broehm VFW Post 12128 and Auxiliary have distributed scholarship applications to all area schools. The Patriot's Pen is for sixth-eigth grades, the Voice of Democracy is for ninth-12th grades.

The local level deadline is Oct. 31. These are national contests and are awarded on the district, state and national levels. All students are encouraged to participate. More information is available by calling (928) 225-0931 or (928) 225-0930.

Annual coat drive starts Oct. 1

The annual coat drive started Oct. 1. Anyone who has coats they no longer use can donate them to be used by someone in need. Ogden Cleaners cleans them for the Kiwanis Club and then are given out to those in need by the food pantry. Slightly used blankets also are accepted. Drop of items at the Rec Center and Williams Reality or more information is available by calling (928) 635-4393.