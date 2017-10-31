All dressed up: WEMS holds annual Fall Carnival

Family, friends and students dress up for the annual fall carnival at Williams Elementary-Middle School.

  • Originally Published: October 31, 2017 2:22 p.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    Wems Fall Carnival 2017

    Family and friends attend the annual fall carnival at Williams Elementary-Middle School Oct. 26. Children and their parents enjoyed a haunted house, cake walk, costume contest, food and more.

