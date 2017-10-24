WUSD announces September Students of the Month

Williams Unified School District (WUSD) recently announced the September Students of the Month (SOM).

The kindergarten student of the month is Nahim Ramirez Alvarado. Nahim started out the year very shy as he doesn’t know much English but now he is making friends and playing with the other students.

Gracen Chase is the first grade student of the month. Gracen is new to our school this year. He is kind to everyone. He uses polite manners. He comes to school every day ready to learn.

Alexander Arredondo is the second grade student of the month. He stays on task and always surpasses my expectations. He is a kind and respectful classmate.

Ma.Bea Raivala is the third grade student of the month. She is a great example of proper behavior in the classroom. She sits quietly, completes her assignments, and turns them in on time.

Dylan Fitzgerald is the fourth grade student of the month. He is a very respectful and hard-working young man. He is so helpful to his teachers and peers. He is a true role model and is a delight to have in class.

Joseph Arrey is the fifth grade student of the month. Joseph is a very diligent and conscientious student especially when it comes to his school work. He is on task and rarely has to be reminded of what he should be doing. He takes pride in who he is and it shows every day in his interactions with his peers and staff.

Leslie Urias is the female sixth grade SOM. She is a conscientious, well-behaved student. She always puts forth tremendous effort in school. She is always smiling and learns new concepts with enthusiasm and ease.

Caleb Belden is the male sixth grade SOM. Caleb is a positive student who strives to do his best each and every day. He is a respectful and polite addition to the middle school. He is conscientious, well-behaved, and kind to students and staff alike. The staff is so proud of him.