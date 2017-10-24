WUSD announces October Students of the Month

Williams Unified School District (WUSD) recently announced the October Students of the Month (SOM).

The kindergarten student of the month is Kinzee Wilson. We can always count on Kinzee to do the right thing and be an example for her peers. She works hard at everything we do, she never gives up, and is kind and helpful.

Izabella Anderson is first grade student of the month. Izabella comes to school everyday with a fantastic smile ready to learn. She is a great listener, does her best work and always follows our rules.

The second grade student of the month is Bethany Walker Domen. Bethany is a wonderful role-model for the other students. She is a hard worker, and completes her work neatly and on time.

Amelie McKenzie is third grade student of the month. Amelie came to us a few weeks after school started, knowing only a few people who live around her. She has proven to be a good friend and has really impressed me with how hard she works.

Jiovan​ni Perez Mata is fourth grade student of the month. Jiovanni is an excellent student. He is a hard worker, a great role model, and consistently approaches a challenge with a great attitude.

Addy Endicott is fifth grade student of the month. She shows continuous perseverance towards academic excellence. Every day she comes in ready and excited to learn.

Corinna Jorgensen is the female middle school SOM. She is extremely polite and very dedicated to her school work. She is always willing to offer a helping hand to her classmates when they have questions she can answer.

Andrew Christopher is male middle school SOM. Andrew makes everyone’s day brighter and more full of laughter. Andrew’s wit is unmatched and he is a joy to have in class! He is super enthusiastic and respectful to peers and staff.