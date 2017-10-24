Williams Lady Vikes head to regional playoffs

Photo by Loretta Yerian.
The Williams Lady Vikes finished the regular season 11-3 and head to the regional playoffs Oct. 27. The Lady Vikes are ranked second in the 1A Central region and seventh in the 1A Conference.
Photo by Loretta Yerian.
The Williams Lady Vikes finished the regular season 11-3 and head to the regional playoffs Oct. 27. The Lady Vikes are ranked second in the 1A Central region and seventh in the 1A Conference.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.