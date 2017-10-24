Williams 911: week of October 25

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -

• Officers responded to lose dog call on Fifth Street and Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to lose dog call on Fourth Street and Meade;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle person at local store on Route 66;

• Officers responded to passing of counterfeit money at local restaurant on Route 66;

• Officers responded to lose dog call on Fourth Street and Sherman Avenue;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to juvenile issue on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers arrested a male for driving with suspended plates and license on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Edison and Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took two separate accidents at Love’s Travel Stop upper parking lot this weekend;

• Officers arrested a male for a felony warrant on Third Street;

• Officers took criminal damage report on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to an assault at Safeway, male assaulted manager after being asked to leave store, suspect outstanding but identified;

• Officers arrested a female for DUI after she was driving 100 mph on Cataract, vehicle was freshly damaged due to accident on I-40, hit guard rail;

• Officers responded to hit and run accident on Route 66 and Lewis, vehicle hit two parked vehicles, female driver found and arrested for DUI and hit and run;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Locust;

• Officers responded to subject throwing rocks at female on Grant Avenue, nothing found in area;

• Officers dealt with civil matter child custody on Route 66;

• Officers took report of hit and run accident of unattended vehicle on Grant;

• Officers took harassment report on Rodeo Road;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fifth Street;

• Officers assisted at high school bon fire;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Airport;

• Officers took report of private property hit and run accident at local hotel;

• Officers assisted state task for with service of drug warrant on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local store on Route 66, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to mental health issue on Ninth Street;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers arrested a male for a warrant on Route 66;

• Officers conducted civil stand by on Grant Avneu;

• Officers responded to missing person on Railroad, subject found;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took threats report on Route 66;

• Officers took report of private property accident at high school;

• Officers took report of reckless logging trucks on South Road;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Grant, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers dealt with juvenile issue on Rodgers;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Seventh Street;

• Officers arrested a male for a warrant on Grant;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Garland Prairie Road;

• Officers took report of private property accident at local hotel;

• Officers investigated non injury roll-over accident on South Road;

• Officers issued 13 citations and gave out 55 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.