Williams 911: week of October 25

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -
• Officers responded to lose dog call on Fifth Street and Grant Avenue;
• Officers responded to lose dog call on Fourth Street and Meade;
• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle person at local store on Route 66;
• Officers responded to passing of counterfeit money at local restaurant on Route 66;
• Officers responded to lose dog call on Fourth Street and Sherman Avenue;
• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers responded to juvenile issue on Sheridan Avenue;
• Officers arrested a male for driving with suspended plates and license on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Edison and Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took two separate accidents at Love’s Travel Stop upper parking lot this weekend;
• Officers arrested a male for a felony warrant on Third Street;
• Officers took criminal damage report on Rodeo Road;
• Officers responded to an assault at Safeway, male assaulted manager after being asked to leave store, suspect outstanding but identified;
• Officers arrested a female for DUI after she was driving 100 mph on Cataract, vehicle was freshly damaged due to accident on I-40, hit guard rail;
• Officers responded to hit and run accident on Route 66 and Lewis, vehicle hit two parked vehicles, female driver found and arrested for DUI and hit and run;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Locust;
• Officers responded to subject throwing rocks at female on Grant Avenue, nothing found in area;
• Officers dealt with civil matter child custody on Route 66;
• Officers took report of hit and run accident of unattended vehicle on Grant;
• Officers took harassment report on Rodeo Road;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fifth Street;
• Officers assisted at high school bon fire;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Airport;
• Officers took report of private property hit and run accident at local hotel;
• Officers assisted state task for with service of drug warrant on Edison Avenue;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local store on Route 66, subject gone upon arrival;
• Officers responded to mental health issue on Ninth Street;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;
• Officers arrested a male for a warrant on Route 66;
• Officers conducted civil stand by on Grant Avneu;
• Officers responded to missing person on Railroad, subject found;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took threats report on Route 66;
• Officers took report of private property accident at high school;
• Officers took report of reckless logging trucks on South Road;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Grant, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers dealt with juvenile issue on Rodgers;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Seventh Street;
• Officers arrested a male for a warrant on Grant;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison Avenue;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Garland Prairie Road;
• Officers took report of private property accident at local hotel;
• Officers investigated non injury roll-over accident on South Road;
• Officers issued 13 citations and gave out 55 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.