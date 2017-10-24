Victim of Las Vegas shooting, Brett Schwanbeck, remembered

Photo by Loretta Yerian.
Photo Gallery
Las Vegas Shooting Victim Remembered
Family and friends gathered to remember Brett Schwanbeck Oct. 21 at the Williams Rodeo Barn. Brett was one of 59 victims killed in a mass shooting in Las Vegas Oct. 1. He and his fiancé, Anna Orozco, are northern Arizona natives and had been planning on attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas for several months prior to the shooting. L
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.