Photo highlights: community offered free health services at annual Health Fair

Visitors to the annual Health Fair and Open House at the NorthCountry Clinic in Williams Oct. 21 were treated to raffles, giveaways and more.

Photo by Loretta Yerian.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: October 24, 2017 12:57 p.m.

    Flu shots were just one service offered at the annual Health Fair and Open House at the Williams Clinic Oct. 21.

    The annual fair is held in the fall and offers cholesterol and blood sugar checks, onsite mammogram checkups as well as a variety of other free healthcare services and information.The event is free and open to the public. Williams Lions Club and other vendors were also available to visit with attendees.

