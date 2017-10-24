Photo highlights: community offered free health services at annual Health Fair

Photo by Loretta Yerian.
Photo Gallery
Northcountry Hosts Annual Health Fair
Flu shots were just one service offered at the annual Health Fair and Open House at the Williams Clinic Oct. 21.
The annual fair is held in the fall and offers cholesterol and blood sugar checks, onsite mammogram checkups as well as a variety of other free healthcare services and information.The event is free and open to the public. Williams Lions Club and other vendors were also available to visit with attendees.
