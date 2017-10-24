Obituary: Paul "Bud" Dunagan

Paul “Bud” Dunagan was born April 22, 1920 in Duncan, Arizona. He passed away October 14, 2017. He was one of eight children and spent his early life on ranches and in highway camps. He spent his young years as a cowboy, working in Arizona, New Mexico and California. He served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. After returning from military service, he landed at the Grand Canyon, where he met his future wife, Dorothy, a young nurse from Wisconsin.

Bud worked as a mule guide at the Canyon and eventually as the deputy sheriff. Grand Canyon offered a wonderful and unique place to raise a family.

Eventually the family moved to Williams, where Bud worked as a police officer and held several other positions until his retirement at the age of 68. After retirement, he went back to the Canyon where he worked as a guide again until his early 80s — he worked part of that time with his daughter.

Bud never thought there was anything he could not do and was still snow skiing until the age of 90. Bud’s wife had a full time job keeping him in one piece because of his adventures —on horseback, motorcycles or whatever he thought he wanted to do, up until his final days.

Bud is survived by his wife, Dorothy Dunagan, daughters Michele Dunagan Broach, Patrice Dunagan Nolan and Kelly Dunagan Johnson, three grandchildren Justin Tisino, Shannon Tisino Thompson, Kasey Broach Hayes and nine great grandchildren.

Private services were held at the Williams Cemetery.