Letter: Amateur Radio Tech license exam Oct. 27

The last class for the Amateur Radio Technician license for October has been held.

By the time you read this, the Oct. 21 exam has passed and some in the class may already have their license.

You do have another chance to get a license or upgrade your license to General or Extra.

We have arranged for an exam to be held here in Williams at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27. This will be open to anyone who wants to take the exam for technician or to upgrade their license. The exam will be held at the Williams Fire Department Station #2 at the Rodeo Grounds.

Remember the exam fee is $15 and you must bring picture ID. You can bring you social security number, but it is better if you go to the FCC Universal Licensing system and file for an FCC Registration Number (FRN) and bring that. Getting an FRN is free.

If enough people want to take the exam before the end of the year, we can schedule another exam. There are self-study guides on line and you can order the ARRL Technician License exam book, 3rd edition. If you want more information, email kg7ydj@arrl.org.

Glen Davis

Amateur KG7YDJ

Williams resident