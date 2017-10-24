Kiwanis Club of Williams honors Students of the Month

From left: October Students of the Month for Williams High School and Middle School Alden Fensel - 9th grade, Madison Jensen - 11th grade, Andre Christopher - 7th grade and Corrina Jorgensen - 7th grade.

Photo/Bud Parenteau

From left: October Students of the Month for Williams High School and Middle School Alden Fensel - 9th grade, Madison Jensen - 11th grade, Andre Christopher - 7th grade and Corrina Jorgensen - 7th grade.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: October 24, 2017 5:11 p.m.

    • Kiwanis Club of Williams honored the Williams high and middle school Students of the Month, for the month of October at a luncheon Oct. 18.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.