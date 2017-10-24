Grand Canyon Railway goes pink for breast cancer

Photo by Loretta Yerian.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — As Beyoncé states, “Who Runs the World? Girls!” On Oct. 20, the Grand Canyon Railway ran its daily train to the Grand Canyon with an all-female crew.
From conductor to engineer and passenger service attendants, the all-female crew wore pink on their uniforms and in their hair. This is the second annual all-female running of the train. Riders were encouraged to wear pink in support of October being Breast Cancer Awareness month.
“We decided to make this a yearly tradition, as it is a cause very close to our hearts,” said Bruce Brossman, regional director of sales and marketing for Xanterra Parks & Resorts. “It’s a chance where we get to honor our female employees as well as show our support for those affected by this disease.”
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.