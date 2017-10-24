Grand Canyon Railway goes pink for breast cancer

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — As Beyoncé states, “Who Runs the World? Girls!” On Oct. 20, the Grand Canyon Railway ran its daily train to the Grand Canyon with an all-female crew.

From conductor to engineer and passenger service attendants, the all-female crew wore pink on their uniforms and in their hair. This is the second annual all-female running of the train. Riders were encouraged to wear pink in support of October being Breast Cancer Awareness month.

“We decided to make this a yearly tradition, as it is a cause very close to our hearts,” said Bruce Brossman, regional director of sales and marketing for Xanterra Parks & Resorts. “It’s a chance where we get to honor our female employees as well as show our support for those affected by this disease.”