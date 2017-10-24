Editorial staff clean up at annual conference

The newsrooms at the Williams-Grand Canyon News and Navajo-Hopi Observer are full of talented people who have the people in the communities they serve at the heart of everything they do.

The editorial staff for these papers keep you informed. They spend days, nights and weekends making sure all your news gets photographed, written about, formatted, printed and posted on social media sites and online websites. It takes true dedication. They cover everything from sports games, scholastic achievements and career advancements along with all the other tough topics. It takes skill and care to do what they do.

At the recent Western News & Info editorial conference, everyone was recognized for their excellent work.

As a matter of fact, the editorial staff cleaned up at the annual award ceremony.

Wendy Howell, who writes for the Williams-Grand Canyon News won Journalist of the Year for Western’s non-daily publications. She deserves it.

Wendy is dedicated to the Williams community, consistent in reporting accurate, educational and well researched articles. She has fostered solid relationships in the Williams community, is well-informed and is able to share big ideas along with golden nuggets of information with the community.

When reporting, she sees the big picture. She helps readers gain a greater insight into issues and she raises awareness on subjects. She realizes that at the end of the day, journalists are the ones who are constantly getting educated and she is excited to share that knowledge with others. She takes excellent photographs and has proved to be a professional at tying words and photographs together in order to capture the big picture. She does not do anything halfway — she works hard and gives it her all.

In addition to Journalist of the Year, Wendy won first place awards for creativity in reporting, excellence in writing and headline writing as well as second place in sports writing and sports photography.

Grand Canyon reporter, Erin Ford, is the newest member of our small team. In the last year she has found her niche in the Grand Canyon and Tusayan communities. She took home a first place award for feature writing and second place awards for lead writing, feature photography and headline writing as well as third place for page design. She has many skills and talents and we’re proud of all the hard work she puts into covering her area.

In addition to Williams-Grand Canyon News our location publishes the Navajo-Hopi Observer (NHO).

The Observer covers a large geographic region - from Flagstaff to the west, across the Navajo Nation including Tuba City, Kayenta, Cameron and Window Rock to the far east. The paper covers the Hopi reservation as well. It is no easy task to cover such a diverse area and diverse set of people and communities.

Katherine Locke writes for the Observer and contributes to the Williams-Grand Canyon News on a regular basis. This year Katherine won second place in feature writing.

NHO and Williams-Grand Canyon News Editor Loretta Yerian took home an award for excellence in writing.

As a news team, we’re proud to cover the Williams, Grand Canyon, Navajo Nation and Hopi communities and we’re proud to do it well.