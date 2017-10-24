Community calendar: week of October 25

Williams Monthly Star Party Oct. 27

Members of the Coconino Astronomical Society, in conjunction with the city of Williams, will host a Star Party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Glassburn Park, in the natural area west of Rod’s Steakhouse parking lot. Several large telescopes will be on hand to view the moon, planets and other celestial objects.

Holiday Christmas Parade applications available

Applications for the official 2017 Mountain Village Holiday Christmas Parade of Lights are now being accepted. Those interested can contact Pimi Bennett at pimi.bennett@yahoo.com for an application to be emailed to you or you can stop by the Williams-Grand Canyon News office, located at 118 S. 3rd Street to pick up an application. Ask for Connie Hiemenz. Deadline for turning applications in is Wednesday, Nov. 15. This year's parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. along Historic Route 66 in Williams. Following the parade will be the dedication of the Community Christmas tree located on Route 66 and 2nd Street. More information is available from Pimi at pimi.bennett@yahoo.com or Connie at (928) 600-0221

VFW Auxiliary holds annual cook-off dinner

The VFW Auxiliary annual Cook-off dinner takes place at Walker Hall at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church, 202 Grant St., where everyone can enjoy entry soups, salad, dessert, bread and drinks.

This year's theme is hearty soups. All entries need to be turned in by 5 p.m. Dinner service will start at 6 p.m. All entries will be judged by those who come to dinner. More information is available by calling (928) 225-0931.

VFW Raffle Nov. 25

THe VFW Auxiliary Fall Raffle takes place Nov. 25 before the parade with a theme of Beauty and the Beast. The beauty portion is a basket filled with gift certificates for a beauty treatment valued at $230. The beast portion is a Stihl Chainsaw. Winner takes both. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. More information is available by contacting auxiliary members or by calling (928) 225-0931 for tickets.

2017 Veterans Day Dinner Nov. 11

The American Legion Cordova Post No. 13 will host its 2017 Veterans Day dinner Nov. 11 at 425 W. Grant Ave., at 6 p.m. The post is proud to provide dinner at no charge for fellow veterans and their spouses within the Williams community, to respect and honor those who have served our country honorably.

Guest of Honor is WWII U.S. Army Corps veteran Walter Olmstead.

KFC celebrates Halloween

Kentucky Fried Chicken is celebrating Halloween Oct. 27-Oct. 31 with a free 2-piece meal when you visit KFC dressed in your best Colonel costume.

Community invited to the Christmas Nativity Pageant

All are invited to the Christmas Nativity Pageant, which takes place Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Visitor Center stage, 200 W. Railroad Ave.

SAVE-MTR enchilada sale Nov. 22

SAVE-Meant to Rescue 2017 annual enchilada sale is Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. Cheese only or cheese and onion. All proceeds go toward the building fund. Pick up and pay at the Sultana Theater.

Support your local booster clubs

Williams High School and Williams Elementary -Middle school booster clubs are asking for the public's support. Booster clubs support the schools extracurricular activities, athletic activities, teams, students and athletes. Member fees are: $25/per individual, $15/WUSD employee and $10/student

Everyone who joins gets a booster club T-shirt. More information is available from Williamsboosters@gmail.com

VFW Auxiliary selling fall center pieces

The Matthew James Broehm VFW Post 12128 Auxiliary is selling fall center pieces made with silk flowers in baskets, vases and etc., no two are alike. Look for flyers around town for locations and times of selling.

More information is available by calling (928) 606-9001 or (928) 225-0931.

VFW delivers scholarship applications

The Matthew James Broehm VFW Post 12128 and Auxiliary have distributed schoarship applications to all area schools. The Patriot's Pen is for sixth-eigth grades, the Voice of Democracy is for ninth-12th grades. The local level deadline is Oct. 31. These are national contests and are awarded on the district, state and national levels. All students are encouraged to participate. More information is available by calling (928) 225-0931 or (928) 225-0930.

Community Bingo in Williams

The Williams VFW post is having Bingo Oct. 12 and Oct. 26 at St. John's Episcopal Lutheran Church in Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Ave., corner of Grant Avenue and Second Street. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and games start at 5:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years of age to enter, food and drinks will be available for sale.

Annual coat drive starts Oct. 1

The annual coat drive started Oct. 1. Anyone who has coats they no longer use can donate them to be used by someone in need. Ogden Cleaners cleans them for the Kiwanis Club and then are given out to those in need by the food pantry. Slightly used blankets also are accepted. Drop of items at the Rec Center and Williams Reality or more information is available by calling (928) 635-4393.