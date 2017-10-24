Candlelight vigil held in Williams for slain teacher

Friends, family and coworkers held a vigil Oct. 22 for Cathryn Gorospe who went missing Oct. 6. Her remains were found Oct. 13 in Mayer.

Photo by Erin Ford.

By Erin Ford

  • Originally Published: October 24, 2017 2:07 p.m.

    Vigil Held In Honor Of Cathryn Gorospe

    Friends and employees of Grand Canyon Railway held a vigil Oct. 22 at the Babbitt-Polson Stage in Williams to honor Cathryn Gorospe, a Glendale kindergarten teacher who was reported missing Oct. 6. Cathryn worked as a seasonal employee for the Grand Canyon Railway. Her remains were found in Mayer Oct. 13.

