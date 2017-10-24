Candlelight vigil held in Williams for slain teacher

Photo by Erin Ford.
Vigil Held In Honor Of Cathryn Gorospe
Friends and employees of Grand Canyon Railway held a vigil Oct. 22 at the Babbitt-Polson Stage in Williams to honor Cathryn Gorospe, a Glendale kindergarten teacher who was reported missing Oct. 6. Cathryn worked as a seasonal employee for the Grand Canyon Railway. Her remains were found in Mayer Oct. 13.
