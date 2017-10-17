Williams EMS responds to multiple incidents in October

Williams Police Department, Williams Volunteer Fire Department and Lifeline ambulance responded to several accidents in October. Above: Firefighters assist with a roll-over accident on I-40 west of Williams. Below: EMS prepares to airlift an injured motorcycle rider to Flagstaff.
