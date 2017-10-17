Williams 911: week of October 18

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -

• Officers assisted Life Line at local hotel;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers assisted the Fire Department in removing a bee hive from a local business;

• Officers responded to prowler on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers investigated non-injury accident on Fifth Street and Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to a disgruntled customer at a local gas station;

• Officers responded to a disturbance on Route 66;

• Officers responded to shots fired on Sherman Avenue, nothing found in area;

• Officers removed a transient causing issues on Grant Avenue;

• Officers took report of fraud on Route 66;

• Officers took report of shoplifting at a local business;

• Officers responded to verbal argument at Safeway, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers took report of lost property at Bearizona, property recovered and given back to owner;

• Officers took report of possible child abuse;

• Officers responded to neighbor dispute on Quarter Horse;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Grant Avenue;

• Officers assisted DPS on I-40 for non-injury accident;

• Officers took report of theft of service at RV park;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Golden Meadows;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Golden Meadows;

• Officers responded to domestic on Morse Avenue;

• Officers responded to a suspicious person on First Street;

• Officers responded to a disturbance at a local hotel;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Life Line at a local hotel;

• Officers arrested a man for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Seventh Street;

• Officers assisted Life Line at a local hotel;

• Officers conducted a welfare check on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers took a report of harassment at Safeway;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Railroad.

• Officers took in found property at Safeway;

• Officers assisted Flag PD with location of vehicle on Highland Meadows;

• Officers assisted Life Line at Pizza Hut;

• Officers took report of theft from Zip Line;

• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on Seventh Street and Route 66;



• Officers responded to theft of vehicle on Grant, vehicle was repossessed;

• Officers arrested three women for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers took a private property hit and run accident report at Love’s;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity at a local hotel;

• Officers removed an intoxicated person from a high school football game;

• Officers responded to lost or stolen cell phone on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to a fire alarm on Golden Meadows;

• Officers took a private property accident at city parking lot;

• Officers took report of an assault on Lewis Avenue;

• Officers responded to sighting of a mountain lion on Slagel Avenue;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Wells Fargo; and

• Officers issued 11 citations and gave out 46 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.