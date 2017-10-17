Williams 911: week of October 18

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -
• Officers assisted Life Line at local hotel;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers assisted the Fire Department in removing a bee hive from a local business;
• Officers responded to prowler on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers investigated non-injury accident on Fifth Street and Railroad Avenue;
• Officers responded to a disgruntled customer at a local gas station;
• Officers responded to a disturbance on Route 66;
• Officers responded to shots fired on Sherman Avenue, nothing found in area;
• Officers removed a transient causing issues on Grant Avenue;
• Officers took report of fraud on Route 66;
• Officers took report of shoplifting at a local business;
• Officers responded to verbal argument at Safeway, subject gone upon arrival;
• Officers took report of lost property at Bearizona, property recovered and given back to owner;
• Officers took report of possible child abuse;
• Officers responded to neighbor dispute on Quarter Horse;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Grant Avenue;
• Officers assisted DPS on I-40 for non-injury accident;
• Officers took report of theft of service at RV park;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Golden Meadows;
• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Route 66;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Golden Meadows;
• Officers responded to domestic on Morse Avenue;
• Officers responded to a suspicious person on First Street;
• Officers responded to a disturbance at a local hotel;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Life Line at a local hotel;
• Officers arrested a man for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Seventh Street;
• Officers assisted Life Line at a local hotel;
• Officers conducted a welfare check on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers took a report of harassment at Safeway;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Railroad.
• Officers took in found property at Safeway;
• Officers assisted Flag PD with location of vehicle on Highland Meadows;
• Officers assisted Life Line at Pizza Hut;
• Officers took report of theft from Zip Line;
• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on Seventh Street and Route 66;
• Officers responded to theft of vehicle on Grant, vehicle was repossessed;
• Officers arrested three women for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers took a private property hit and run accident report at Love’s;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity at a local hotel;
• Officers removed an intoxicated person from a high school football game;
• Officers responded to lost or stolen cell phone on Seventh Street;
• Officers responded to a fire alarm on Golden Meadows;
• Officers took a private property accident at city parking lot;
• Officers took report of an assault on Lewis Avenue;
• Officers responded to sighting of a mountain lion on Slagel Avenue;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Wells Fargo; and
• Officers issued 11 citations and gave out 46 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
