Rotary Club helps secure future of WEMS Kindercamp

Williams Rotary Club member Kris Vasquez hands students a $4,000 donation for the Williams Elementary-Middle School Kindercamp program Oct. 10. Clockwise from top left: Kris Vasquez, Louise Durant, Deniz Chavez, Natalie Mann, Emily Yazzie, Elizabeth Thompson, RJ Ward, Aiden Pedraza and Koleton Barnes.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.