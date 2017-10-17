Photo highlights: Williams residents and pets take part in annual blessing of the animals event

On Oct. 7, more than 60 pets received a blessing from Pastors Mary Piotrowski (St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church), Cozette Riggs (Holiness Congregation Church) and Billy Martin (Williams Community United Methodist Church). The pastors greeted each owner, were introduced to the pet and bestowed a blessing and a St. Francis of Assisi medal to be worn on their collar or clipped to a container. The community event was sponsored by St. John’s Church. Members helped with set-up and organizing the event. The event is expected to be held again next fall and St. Johns said it hopes more large animals will be a part of the event, as all creatures, great and small, are welcome.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.