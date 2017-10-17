Photo highlights: Cameron Maebe receives 'Everyday Hero Award'

The award recognizes excellence in the workplace, outstanding teamwork and making an impact in the community.

Submitted photo

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: October 17, 2017 2:22 p.m.

    • On Sept. 30, Cameron Maebe was presented the “Everyday Hero Award” by Operation Hero Project by Williams Fire Department. The award recognizes excellence in the workplace, outstanding teamwork and making an impact in the community.

