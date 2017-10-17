Photo highlights: 7th annual Datsun Car Show returns to Williams

Classic Datsun owners returned to Williams Oct. 7 for the seventh annual Datsun Car Show. Around 65 cars attended the show with models as early as 1958 to as late as 1986. Awards were given in first, second and third place and Best in Show. The show was hosted by Dairy Queen.
