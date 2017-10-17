Letter to the editor: SAVE-MTR building progress still underway

SAVE-Meant to Rescue thought it was once again time to update the status of our progress building the holding facility for our animals in need.

We have the architectural drawings completed. However, the city’s decision to withdraw their original offer of the site on East Frank Way, which was easier to build on, and offer instead the undeveloped land at 1100 Ellen Way, means we have been hit with many unexpected additional costs for the building. Since the building has been classified as a commercial build, there have been costly additions to building codes and EPA requirements.

The city is requiring contractor licenses for anyone working on the project. This is partially due to liability issues for both the city and for MTR. This will greatly reduce, if not eliminate, having volunteers help build the facility. Now, just getting the site ready to build will cost between $120,000 and $160,000. This will take two-thirds of our building fund.

The community of Williams and so many dedicated volunteers have worked tirelessly for over seven years to save what we thought would be sufficient funds to build the 1,400-square-foot structure. We have not given up! Our goal is still to have a place to hold our animals in need long enough to either reunite them with their families or find a safe haven for lost or abused animals. We just need to find licensed contractors willing to work a very small job for a fair price.

SAVE-Meant to Rescue is asking that anyone who has a workable solution to get the land ready or the structure completed for a reasonable cost to contact Robynn Eckel. We meet in Walker Hall at St. John’s Church at 5 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month and we welcome anyone with questions or concerns to join us.

This project was started with the desire to protect animals in need in our town and give them a safe place to rest. Will it make money? No, it won’t. Compassion does not come with a price — just unconditional love. Saving one cat or dog will not change the world, but for that one animals, the world will change forever.

Robynn Smith Eckel, President, Angela Price, Vice President, Pat Anthony, Secretary, Diane Mansfield, Treasurer - SAVE-Meant to Rescue