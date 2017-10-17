Investigation continues into missing Glendale teacher's death, Malzahn tips off authorities to Mayer location

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Remains believed to be those of Cathryn Gorospe were located Oct. 13 on private property off Nugget Mine Road in Mayer, Arizona after authorities were tipped off by Charlie Malzahn, a suspect in the case.

The case has been classified as a homicide by Flagstaff Police Department (FPD).

Gorospe, a Glendale kindergarten teacher, was reported missing by her roommate Oct. 6. Gorospe was last seen posting bail at Coconino County Jail for Malzahn, 27, on Oct. 6. Malzahn is a convicted felon. He is also the stepson of Williams Police Chief Herman Nixon.

On Oct. 12, family and friends used the Williams Police Department building as headquarters to coordinate a volunteer search party in areas around Williams.

Volunteers began their search in Williams because investigators believe Malzahn and Gorospe left Flagstaff traveling west on I-40 toward Williams.

Malzahn was spotted driving Gorospe’s vehicle Oct. 9 and was subsequently arrested in Phoenix. Gorospe was not in the vehicle. The vehicle had sustained significant damage and the interior was covered in blood.

Since Gorospe’s disappearance, Law Enforcement Agencies across multiple jurisdictions have been investigating the disappearance.

According to FPD, Malzahn gave investigators some details and directions, which led law enforcement to narrow the scope of the search. Investigators from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and the FPD coordinated efforts and resources to locate and investigate the area where the body was found.

Investigators are confirming the remains are those of Gorospe through DNA testing. FPD said in a press release it will take some time to verify identity beyond doubt; however, they firmly believe the body will be identified as Gorospe for multiple reasons. These reasons include the primary suspect in the case led investigators to the remains and the deceased person found meets the physical description of Gorospe, including the clothing she was seen wearing the night of her disappearance.

Additionally, FPD said an autopsy has been completed in Yavapai County and determined the manner of death to be a homicide.

The investigation remains an open. Although no charges have been filed, investigators are working closely with Coconino County Attorney’s Office regarding potential charges.

The Gorospe family believes Cathryn met Malzahn this summer in Williams. Although she was a full-time kindergarten teacher at Arrowhead Elementary School in Glendale, Gorospe spent the past four or five summers working for the Grand Canyon Railway in Williams as a passenger service attendant, and each winter for the Railway’s Polar Express.



Malzahn may have met Cathryn while he worked at a local restaurant in Williams.

Candlelight vigil

Friends and employees of Grand Canyon Railway are hosting a vigil Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Babbitt-Polson Stage in Williams to honor Gorospe.

“I just remember spending a lot of seasons with her,” said Grand Canyon Railway employee Amber-Rose Bird. “I have had an opportunity to meet her family through all of this and this will be a good thing for those involved with both parties to be able to come together.”

Bird said Gorospe was a pleasure to work with and will be miss by friends and co-workers in Williams.

“When she wasn’t with those kids she was on the train,” Bird said. “She loved it up here. She was always bubbly in the morning. She was always somebody that always lifted people up when they were having a bad day.”