Falcons football: Williams middle schoolers 5-3 on the season

Photo by Wendy Howell.
Photo Gallery
Williams Falcons Beat Mayer 34 14
The Williams Falcons beat Mayer 34-14 Oct. 5. The middle schoolers face Cottonwood in 11-man football Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. at Williams High School.
Photo by Wendy Howell.
The Williams Falcons beat Mayer 34-14 Oct. 5. The middle schoolers face Cottonwood in 11-man football Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. at Williams High School.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.