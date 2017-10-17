Falcons football: Williams middle schoolers 5-3 on the season

The Williams Falcons face Cottonwood in 11-man football Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. at Williams High School.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

  October 17, 2017

    Williams Falcons Beat Mayer 34 14

    The Williams Falcons beat Mayer 34-14 Oct. 5. The middle schoolers face Cottonwood in 11-man football Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. at Williams High School.

