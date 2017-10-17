Community calendar: week of October 18

2nd annual PAC turkey shoot

The 2nd annual Parks Area Connection (PAC) turkey shoot takes place Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Williams Sportsman Club Range (from exit 165 on Interstate 40, go a quarter of a mile north on Highway 64, look for turkey shoot signs on the west side).

The turkey shoot is open to everyone and the event raises money to provide assistance to persons within the greater Parks area affected by personal or community disasters.

All calibers — 100 yard rifle, 50 yard off hand rifle, 22 rifle and pistol matches. Youth target and balloon matches. No benchrest equipment, lead sleds, etc.

More information is available by contacting George Chambers at gchambers52@hotmail.com or (254) 652-9688 or Diane Pasherco at deelee_5@msn.com or (623) 640-6470.

Support your local booster clubs

Williams High School and Williams Elementary -Middle school booster clubs are asking for the public's support. Booster clubs support the schools extracurricular activities, athletic activities, teams, students and athletes. Member fees are: $25/per individual, $15/WUSD employee and $10/student

Everyone who joins gets a booster club T-shirt. More information is available from Williamsboosters@gmail.com

Williams Monthly Star Party Oct. 27

Members of the Coconino Astronomical Society, in conjunction with the city of Williams, will host a Star Party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Glassburn Park, in the natural area west of Rod’s Steakhouse parking lot. Several large telescopes will be on hand to view the moon, planets and other celestial objects.

Williams Health Fair and Open House Oct. 21

North Country HealthCare in Williams will host its 25th annual Williams Health Fair & Open House, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to noon. The fair is open to all Williams’ area residents. This fun community event will feature free healthcare services and information for people of all ages and includes free cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure screenings, mammograms by Assured Imaging, community programs and services, information about KidsCare, AHCCCS, SNAP and the Marketplace, free giveaways, raffle prizes and more. The event is free and open to the public. More information is available at (928) 635.4441. To schedule a mammogram, call 888-233-6121, option 1. The clinic is located at 301 S. 7th Street.

VFW Auxiliary selling fall center pieces

The Matthew James Broehm VFW Post 12128 Auxiliary is selling fall center pieces made with silk flowers in baskets, vases and etc., no two are alike. Look for flyers around town for locations and times of selling.

More information is available by calling (928) 606-9001 or (928) 225-0931.

VFW delivers scholarship applications

The Matthew James Broehm VFW Post 12128 and Auxiliary have distributed schoarship applications to all area schools. The Patriot's Pen is for sixth-eigth grades, the Voice of Democracy is for ninth-12th grades. The local level deadline is Oct. 31. These are national contests and are awarded on the district, state and national levels. All students are encouraged to participate. More information is available by calling (928) 225-0931 or (928) 225-0930.

Community Bingo in Williams

The Williams VFW post is having Bingo Oct. 12 and Oct. 26 at St. John's Episcopal Lutheran Church in Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Ave., corner of Grant Avenue and Second Street. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and games start at 5:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years of age to enter, food and drinks will be available for sale.

Annual coat drive starts Oct. 1

The annual coat drive started Oct. 1. Anyone who has coats they no longer use can donate them to be used by someone in need. Ogden Cleaners cleans them for the Kiwanis Club and then are given out to those in need by the food pantry. Slightly used blankets also are accepted. Drop of items at the Rec Center and Williams Reality or more information is available by calling (928) 635-4393.