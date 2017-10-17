College fair coming to Williams High School Oct. 24-25

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — For many, autumn means changing leaves and Pumpkin Spice Lattes.



But for many high school seniors it’s all about college tours and applications.

Next week, Williams High School is hosting several financial information sessions and a college fair at the school, and then will transport interested students to the Northern Arizona Regional College Fair in Flagstaff.

The week will include three days of college workshops. Prospective college students and their parents can learn about financial aid, how to apply to a selective college or tips on writing a college essay.

“This is the first time we’ve done this,” said Williams High School counselor Jim Powers. “We’ve done a financial aid workshop, but not a college fair. I’m hoping we get a good turnout of students and parents.”

On Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. Williams High School will host a college and financial aid information night for students from all grades and their parents. An expert in college financial aid options will be at the school to present and answer any questions that students and parents may have about financing college tuition and expenses.

Another financial aid professional will be at Williams High School Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. to take students and families step-by-step through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). This application must be filled out by anyone attending a college, university, or trade school after High School. This will be offered to parents and students (seniors) and requires both to attend. Both must bring in or have electronic access to their 2016 tax information. This is how colleges, universities, and trade schools determine a student’s need for grants, student loans or other financial aid and must be filled out before a student can attend.

“She will be here to walk students and parents through this process step-by-step,” Powers said.

Parents and students will know if they qualify for federal grants, student loans or work study programs by the end of the session.

The financial aid officer will also include information about the Earn to Learn program where eligible students who save $500 are eligible for an Arizona university match of $4,000.

“Those are all federal programs that help with funding,” Powers said.

Powers said childcare will be provided by Williams High School National Honor Society students while parents fill out forms on the computer.

On Oct. 26th at 10:15 a.m., Williams High School will host a college fair for juniors and seniors from Seligman, Ash Fork, Grand Canyon and Williams high schools. Home schooled students are also invited to attend. There will be representatives from 15 colleges and technical institutes, and representatives from several military branches will also be attending. The schools will make presentations and provide information tables and where students can collect more information about prospective schools.

Powers said the representatives can answer admissions questions and questions about academic programs and campus life.

“These will be mostly small schools, including CCC (Coconino Community College), some from Colorado, New Mexico and Utah,” Power said.

Later that evening, Williams High School will provide a bus to take interested senior students to the Northern Arizona Regional College Fair at Flagstaff High School. Over 110 higher education institutions will be represented at the fair which will include universities, community colleges, trade schools, and several military representatives. There will also be additional information about scholarships and financial aid. The bus will depart Williams at 5 p.m. for Flagstaff High School. The fair, which is open to everyone, will last from 6 – 8 p.m. Students can sign up to take the bus in their English classes.

“Anybody can go, even if the bus fills up,” Power said. “I told my juniors to carpool over if there isn’t enough room on the bus. I just want them to start getting interested in colleges.”