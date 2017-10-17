Arrest made in infant’s death

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A Williams father accused of killing his infant son was taken to jail Oct. 5.

Williams Police Department arrested David Deysie after an infant in his care was transported to Phoenix Children’s Hospital with injuries consistent with child abuse.

According to Williams Police Department Lieutenant Darrell Hixson, Deysie, a Williams resident, brought his 7-month-old infant son to Life Line Ambulance in Williams Sept. 14 with serious injuries.

Paramedics delivered the infant to Flagstaff Medical Center which then flew the child to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Phoenix Children’s Hospital contacted the police department late Sept. 14 and advised them the infant had life threatening injuries that appeared to be nonaccidental.

The child later died.

Hixson traveled to Maricopa County Coroner’s Office Sept. 16 to observe the autopsy of the infant. The autopsy revealed the baby had multiple head injuries and bone fractures.

Hixson said officers obtained a search warrant Sept. 14 for Deysie’s residence at 711 N. First St., where he lived with the infant’s mother and three other children, and began an investigation into the incident. Hixson said officers searched the house looking for any possibility the injuries could have been accidental.

“We also looked to see if the house had what is needed to care for a child,” Hixson said.

Hixson said the investigation did not reveal any indication the injuries were accidental.

“There were too many multiple injuries, but you still have to look at it and try to disprove it,” he said. “These injuries are not accidental and they are extensive.”

Officers also interviewed the child’s mother, other family members, neighbors and anyone who had been in contact with the infant.

The three other children in the family also met with forensic child interviewers at Child Protective Services in Flagstaff.

Deysie is currently being held in Coconino County Jail in Flagstaff charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of causing a child or vulnerable adult to suffer physical injury.