Letter: Your vote helps keep programs in our schools

To the editor:

In November of 2012, the voters of Williams Unified School District approved the continuation of an override, allowing the school district to continue to maintain current programs and operations which greatly benefit our students and community.

Full funding from the previous override will expire at the end of this school year.

The upcoming election is to ask voters to continue this override in order for the school district to maintain this optimal funding through 2022-2023. There will be no increase in school taxes that residents in the district currently pay. With the passage of this override, tax payers will continue to benefit from one of the lowest property tax rates in the region.

The Williams Unified School District strives “To Educate the Whole Student.” This means providing students with quality academic instruction along with classes in music, art and career and technical education. In addition, the school district provides opportunities for students to be involved in extra-curricular clubs and athletics. These are important aspects in educating the whole student and preparing them for success.



Both the Williams Elementary-Middle School and Williams High School recently were awarded B letter grades from the state of Arizona. Three years ago, the district was labeled with a D. The WUSD school administrators, faculty and staff are successfully working together to give the students a quality education.



Approval of this override is crucial in order to continue the educational and extra-curricular opportunities and successes now being provided. The negative effect of any reduction in override funding will be compounded by the increasing costs of utilities, technology, services and supplies, as well as the continued uncertainty of state and federal financial support for K-12 education. If the override is not approved again, the district would lose $407,000 in funding, which would severely impact the students.

Please vote yes to approve the override on the mail-in ballots which will arrive soon. Our school is our community!

Sincerely,

Ann L. Wells

Williams Resident