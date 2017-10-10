Williams firefighters work I-40 accidents and local blazes in Sept.

Williams Volunteer Fire Department had a busy September, including responding to six incidents on I-40.

On Sept. 2, the Historic Yellow House hosted its biannual fundraiser for Williams Fire. The proceeds of the fundraiser went toward the purchase of tubular webbing, hangers, door wedges and smoke generators for training.

On Sept. 4, Williams Fire responded to a mutual aid request from Ash Fork Fire Department and Life Line Ambulance on I-40 at milemarker 156 for a vehicle accident. The departments assisted with extricating and providing assistance to nine patients.

On Sept. 7, Williams Fire again responded to milepost 156 on I-40 for single vehicle accident where they extracted one person.

On Sept. 9, WFD participated in the Planes in the Pines Fly-in at the H.A. Clark airport.

On Sept. 13, a truck snagged overhead wires and pulled a telephone pole down in town. Williams Fire responded to secure the scene.

Late that same day, Cub Scout Troop 138 visited fire station #2 on Rodeo Rd. The scouts were taught how to used dry chemical extinguishers (donated by Old Trails True Value) and put out a simulated camp fire.

On Sept. 17, an individual requested assistance for a bee attack. Williams Fire responded to find a man needed assistance after disturbing a nest while mowing the lawn.

On Sept. 20, Williams Fire hosted a training session that included hose line deployment, ladder basics and car fire scenarios.

One Sept. 21, Williams Fire responded to a report of a one-acre brush fire south of the Woods Subdivision. Kaibab National Forest and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

On Sept. 29, students and parents from the Williams Area Home School Co-op visited fire station #2. The department prepared static displays, held a car fire simulation and gave the visitors a hands on fire suppression activity.

On Sept. 30, an air ambulance was requested for a motorcycle accident at Rodeo Rd. and Route 66. Williams Fire coordinated patient care and assisted with the landing operation.

Later that day, WFD firefighter Cameron Maebe received an “Everyday Hero Award” from Operation Hero Project during the Man vs. Machine race.

Anyone interested in becoming a firefighter can contact Williams Fire Department at (928) 635-4452.