Williams 911: week of October 11

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -

• Officers responded to couple locked in Bearizona, subjects were let out by employee’s;

• Officers removed a transient in a shed at Cuerton Park;

• Officers responded to a suspicious person and vehicle on Seventh Street;

• Officers investigated a non-injury hit and run accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Flag PD with location of a suspect;

• Officers investigated non-injury accident on Highway 64 and Kaibab

• Officers took report of lost property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, a man and woman were arrested for threats, harassment and trespass;

• Officers went to head start and gave class on stranger danger.

• Officers responded to theft on Boyd Avenue, turned out to be civil matter.

• Officers assisted Life Line at a local hotel;

• Officers assisted Life Line at Bearizona;

• Officers arrested a man for a warrant on Sixth Street;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Country Club;

• Officers took in found property at a local hotel; and

• Officers issued nine citations and gave out 16 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.