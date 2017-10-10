Williams 911: week of October 11

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -
• Officers responded to couple locked in Bearizona, subjects were let out by employee’s;
• Officers removed a transient in a shed at Cuerton Park;
• Officers responded to a suspicious person and vehicle on Seventh Street;
• Officers investigated a non-injury hit and run accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted Flag PD with location of a suspect;
• Officers investigated non-injury accident on Highway 64 and Kaibab
• Officers took report of lost property on Route 66;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, a man and woman were arrested for threats, harassment and trespass;
• Officers went to head start and gave class on stranger danger.
• Officers responded to theft on Boyd Avenue, turned out to be civil matter.
• Officers assisted Life Line at a local hotel;
• Officers assisted Life Line at Bearizona;
• Officers arrested a man for a warrant on Sixth Street;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Country Club;
• Officers took in found property at a local hotel; and
• Officers issued nine citations and gave out 16 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.