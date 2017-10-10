Obituary: Jimmy Mack Walker

Jimmy Mack Walker, 1940-2017, longtime resident and business owner of Williams died September 29, 2017.

Although his prognosis was dire, he battled on and lived his life until the end, doing it his way. Jim was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving in Bitburg, Germany, Ramstein, Germany and Tripoli, Libya. Jim served as Chief of the Williams Volunteer Fire Department and also served on the Williams Planning and Zoning Commission. Jim had a lifelong love affair with cars — the older and faster the better. He raced several dragstrips in Arizona and when he opened his business in the 1970s, he began restoring old cars for himself, family, friends and customers and set up the two Mustangs for his kids to race.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his father Mack, his mother Daisy, five brothers and four sisters. He is survived by his wife Cokie, one sister Pat, his children; son J.P. (Stella) and his daughters Laurie and Cindy. Jim is also survived by the joy and loves of his life, his grandkids; Kater (Jake), Ashleigh, Chance, and Tyler, as well as his great grandchild, Lee and 24 nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Sultana Theater Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 at 11 a.m.