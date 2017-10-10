Editorial: Join us in honoring our veterans next month

Every year Williams-Grand Canyon News honors our veterans on Veterans Day by running photos of local men and women who have or are currently serving our country in a commemorative tab. The tab is devoted exclusively to our veterans — past and present.

Veterans Day is not until next month. However, we are already working on this project and we need your help.

If you have a photo of a local loved one who served our country that you would like featured inside the Veterans Day tab, please bring it to our office to be scanned or email it, along with your information, to editorial@williamsnews.com. Along with your photos, we want to publish their names, branches of service, ranks and brief descriptions of when and where they served our country. Plan on leaving your photos to be scanned for a few days and then returning to pick them up.

If you brought your photo in and were featured in last year’s special veterans’ edition, you do not need to do anything. We saved your photos and information from last year and will be using it this year. If you did not see last year’s commemorative veterans edition or would like to purchase additional copies, you can do so at our office.

We need your photos by noon Nov. 2. The veteran special publication will be included in the Nov. 8 edition of the News. Your contributions are much appreciated.