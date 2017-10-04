Obituary: Charlotte Montoya Lopez

Charlotte Montana Lopez, 75, passed away Friday Sept. 29, 2017 at her family home. Charlotte was born Oct. 19, 1941 in Williams, Arizona to Juan and Frances Montoya. She married Isaac Lopez on June 5, 1959 in Winslow, Arizona. In 1972, they moved their family of three to Williams.

Charlotte was known as Nina by her godchildren and was loved by the many children she lovingly cared for.

She will be remembered for her generous, sweet disposition, quick sense of humor, unassuming nurturing demeanor and the treasure trove of stories from her life.

Charlotte is survived by her only daughter, Mary Frances Lopez Barrios, her brother, Sal Balderas, her sister Irene Gabaldon and her precious ‘furbabies’ Benji, Peanut and Annie.

She was preceded in death by her husband Isaac Lopez, two amazing sons – Edward “Bubba” and Ernest Lopez, her parents – Juan and Frances “Kika” Montoya, sisters Sophia Chavez, Magdalena Torrez and brother George Montoya.

Services will take place Oct. 11 at St. Joseph the Worker Church in William, Arizona. Holy Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. followed by Holy Mass at 11 a.m. Reverend Dindo “Bruno” Cuario will be officiating. Graveside services will take place at Williams Cemetery concluded by luncheon at St. Joseph Fellowship Hall.