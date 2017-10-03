Williams 911: week of October 4

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sheridan;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Piping Rock;
• Officers arrested a male for aggravated DUI on Cataract Road;
• Officers assisted with Man vs. Machine race;
• Officers investigated injury accident on Rodeo and Route 66;
• Officers responded to fire alarm at local hotel;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel;
• Officers took report of private property accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took report of shoplifting at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers responded to transient camping near Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle at Cataract Lake;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at clinic;
• Officers responded to subject causing disturbance at clinic;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to domestic at local RV park, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers arrested female for warrant on Edison Avenue;
• Officers responded to transient causing problems outside Safeway, subject gone upon arrival;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, subject gone upon arrival;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo Road;
• Officers responded to animal problem, on Route 66;
• Officers responded to hunters in the Triology area;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;
• Officers conducted welfare check at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to domestic on Rodeo, male arrested for trespass, criminal damage, threats and custodial interference;
• Officers investigated the death of an elderly female on Sherman;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Rodeo Road;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Rodeo Road;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Newton;
• Officers took in found property on Grant;
• Officers responded to domestic on Newton, male and female arrested for disorderly conduct;
• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Frank Way;
• Officers took report of threats via facebook;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers investigated injury accident on Grant Avenue;
• Officers responded to male threatening with machete at local hotel, under investigation;
• Officers responded to juvenile issue on Fifth Street;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Sixth Street;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Ninth Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Bearizona;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;
• Officers responded to domestic on Lewis, male arrested for assault and violation of court order;
• Officers responded to theft at Love’s Travel Stop, civil matter;
• Officers arrested a male for a felony homicide warrant;
• Officers took report of incident between 8-year-olds on Seventh Street;
• Officers took report of hit and run accident non injury on Route 66 involving parked car;
• Officers responded to landlord/tenant issue on Grant;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, no issued animated telling story;
• Officers responded to prowler on Route 66, no one found in area;
• Officers took in found property at Safeway;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Route 66;
• Officers took in found property at local hotel;
• Officers assisted DPS with non-injury accident on Highway 64;
• Officers responded to child abuse, occurred in county turned over to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Route 66;
• Officers responded to abandon minivan at visitor city parking lot, vehicle broke down’
• Officers issued eight citations and gave out 41 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.