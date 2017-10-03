Williams 911: week of October 4

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sheridan;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Piping Rock;

• Officers arrested a male for aggravated DUI on Cataract Road;

• Officers assisted with Man vs. Machine race;

• Officers investigated injury accident on Rodeo and Route 66;

• Officers responded to fire alarm at local hotel;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel;

• Officers took report of private property accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took report of shoplifting at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to transient camping near Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle at Cataract Lake;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at clinic;

• Officers responded to subject causing disturbance at clinic;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to domestic at local RV park, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers arrested female for warrant on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to transient causing problems outside Safeway, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to animal problem, on Route 66;

• Officers responded to hunters in the Triology area;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers conducted welfare check at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to domestic on Rodeo, male arrested for trespass, criminal damage, threats and custodial interference;

• Officers investigated the death of an elderly female on Sherman;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Rodeo Road;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Newton;

• Officers took in found property on Grant;

• Officers responded to domestic on Newton, male and female arrested for disorderly conduct;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Frank Way;

• Officers took report of threats via facebook;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers investigated injury accident on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to male threatening with machete at local hotel, under investigation;

• Officers responded to juvenile issue on Fifth Street;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Sixth Street;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Ninth Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Bearizona;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to domestic on Lewis, male arrested for assault and violation of court order;

• Officers responded to theft at Love’s Travel Stop, civil matter;

• Officers arrested a male for a felony homicide warrant;

• Officers took report of incident between 8-year-olds on Seventh Street;

• Officers took report of hit and run accident non injury on Route 66 involving parked car;

• Officers responded to landlord/tenant issue on Grant;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, no issued animated telling story;

• Officers responded to prowler on Route 66, no one found in area;

• Officers took in found property at Safeway;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Route 66;

• Officers took in found property at local hotel;

• Officers assisted DPS with non-injury accident on Highway 64;

• Officers responded to child abuse, occurred in county turned over to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Route 66;

• Officers responded to abandon minivan at visitor city parking lot, vehicle broke down’

• Officers issued eight citations and gave out 41 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.