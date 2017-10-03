WHS Senior spotlight: Looking at graduation and beyond

Tori Maebe is attending Williams High School (WHS) for the first time as a senior after being homeschooled her entire life.

Maebe has played volleyball and been on the mountain bike team for four years at the high school.

Maebe enjoyed her homeschool and online classes but wanted to experience school with her friends. She is looking forward to activities such as prom and homecoming.

While she liked her online math courses, she enjoys taking calculus at WHS. Mr. Honsinger and Mr. Brownlee are her favorite teachers. “Mr. Honsinger is down to earth and honest. Mr. Brownlee makes it a point to be everyone’s best friend. He cares about what is going on in our lives.”

Maebe plays piano, ukulele and sings. She enjoys being with her friends and spending time outdoors. Her favorite TV show is Chicago Fire. She likes to eat at Sonic.

After graduating, Maebe plans to continue working with Williams Fire Department and wants to become an EMT. She also wants to attend Northern Arizona University (NAU) and begin her general studies.

Riley Heap is a senior at WHS. She has been a student of the school district since kindergarten. Heap has played volleyball and softball at WHS.

Her favorite classes at the school have been math, English and weights. She likes her calculus class because it is challenging. She said Mrs. Lee has been very encouraging to her. “Some teachers you feel like are just doing their job, but she’s really good at asking us how we are.”

Heap plans to attend NAU to become either a nurse or physician’s assistant. She hopes to take a break from her studies to serve a mission with the LDS church. In college she would like to continue playing sports through intramurals.

On road-trips with her volleyball and softball teams, she likes to stop at Filberto’s to eat Mexican food. In her free time she likes to hang out with her friends and in the evenings watch Chicago Med.