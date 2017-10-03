Voter registration deadline Oct. 10

Voter Registration deadline is Oct. 10 for the Town of Tusayan, Tusayan Fire District, Sedona Fire District and Williams Unified School District Special Elections.

The Town of Tusayan, Tusayan Fire District, Sedona Fire District and Williams Unified School District are holding special elections Nov. 7.



The Nov. 7 special elections are being conducted as a ballot-by-mail election. All registered voters in these jurisdictions will automatically be mailed a ballot and there will not be any polling places on Election Day.



Registered voters that have moved or changed their name must re-register to keep their voter registration current. It is important that the Elections Office has a current mailing address to ensure voters receive ballots. Ballots will not be forwarded to a different mailing address by the Post Office than the mailing address listed on your most recent voter registration application.



Those whot need to register or update their voter registration may print off a voter registration application by going to the Coconino County Elections webpage or registrants with an Arizona driver’s license or state identification card issued after Sept. 30, 1996, may register or update their registration online at www.servicearizona.com.



Individuals may also register in-person at the Elections Office, 110 E Cherry Ave, Flagstaff. Arizona.