Train beats riders in Man vs. Machine

Headwind slows bicyclists in annual race, allowing steam train to claim victory

Grand Canyon Steam Engine 4960 prepares to depart the Williams Train Depot for Tusayan and the 3rd annual Man vs. Machine race Sept. 30.

Photo/ Matt Le—Luxium Creative, Grand Canyon Racing

Grand Canyon Steam Engine 4960 prepares to depart the Williams Train Depot for Tusayan and the 3rd annual Man vs. Machine race Sept. 30.

  • Originally Published: October 3, 2017 11:52 a.m.

    • Grand Canyon Steam Engine 4960 beat the cyclists in a tie breakers for the 3rd annual Man vs. Machine race Sept. 30.

    Photo Gallery

    Man Vs Machine 2017 Race

    Racers and their families enjoyed the party following the 3rd annual Grand Canyon Racing’s Man vs. Machine race Sept. 30. This year was a tie breaker, with the steam train winning the first year and cyclists taking the lead in 2016. Grand Canyon Steam Engine 4960 beat the cyclists this year, arriving in at 2:17:10. Engine 4960 has an average top speed of 40 mph. Photos/Matt Le — Luxium Creative, Grand Canyon Racing and Loretta Yerian/WGCN

    Man vs. Machine breakdown:

    Winner: Grand Canyon Steam Engine 4960 arrived in 2:17:10. Engine 4960 has an average top speed of 40 mph.

    Distance: 53 miles from The Grand Hotel in Tusayan, Arizona to Williams, Arizona.

    Weather: Sunny, windy 66-72 degrees Fahrenheit

    Cyclists:

    Overall winner — Craig Streit, 39, from Tucson, Arizona, 2:23:24 averaging 22.3 mph.

    Overall women’s winner — Amy Chando, 29, from Flagstaff, Arizona, 2:26:08 averaging 21.8

    Team winner — Team Pay ‘N Take 2:27:40

    Prize: Bragging rights. First place cyclist received $500 from the Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel.

    2016 Man vs. Machine results: Rob Alvarez finished in 1:54, Nathan Franklin in 1:55:14. Amy Chandos won the 2016 women’s race in 1:56:16. The racers all beat the train by 15 minutes.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.