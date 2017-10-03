Train beats riders in Man vs. Machine

Grand Canyon Steam Engine 4960 beat the cyclists in a tie breakers for the 3rd annual Man vs. Machine race Sept. 30.

Man vs. Machine breakdown:

Winner: Grand Canyon Steam Engine 4960 arrived in 2:17:10. Engine 4960 has an average top speed of 40 mph.

Distance: 53 miles from The Grand Hotel in Tusayan, Arizona to Williams, Arizona.

Weather: Sunny, windy 66-72 degrees Fahrenheit

Cyclists:

Overall winner — Craig Streit, 39, from Tucson, Arizona, 2:23:24 averaging 22.3 mph.

Overall women’s winner — Amy Chando, 29, from Flagstaff, Arizona, 2:26:08 averaging 21.8



Team winner — Team Pay ‘N Take 2:27:40

Prize: Bragging rights. First place cyclist received $500 from the Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel.

2016 Man vs. Machine results: Rob Alvarez finished in 1:54, Nathan Franklin in 1:55:14. Amy Chandos won the 2016 women’s race in 1:56:16. The racers all beat the train by 15 minutes.