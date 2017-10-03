Letter: Annual spaghetti dinner a blessing for St. Vincent de Paul and community

To the editor:

On behalf of my fellow members of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, I want to thank the community for the tremendous turn out for our 4th annual spaghetti dinner and pie and cake auction.

It was a record breaking event, and the funds raised will be put to good use during the challenging winter months.

A special thanks to everyone who attended, and Anna Dick of Anna’s Café, The Grand Canyon Railroad, the Deer Farm, and everyone who donated pies and cakes, as well as items for our silent auction. Each year, we are amazed as to the generosity of this community, thank you for “helping us help others”.

Patrick Lucus,

President, St Joseph Conference

Society of St Vincent de Paul

Serving the communities of Ash Fork, Seligman and Williams