Letter: Annual spaghetti dinner a blessing for St. Vincent de Paul and community

To the editor:
On behalf of my fellow members of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, I want to thank the community for the tremendous turn out for our 4th annual spaghetti dinner and pie and cake auction.
It was a record breaking event, and the funds raised will be put to good use during the challenging winter months.
A special thanks to everyone who attended, and Anna Dick of Anna’s Café, The Grand Canyon Railroad, the Deer Farm, and everyone who donated pies and cakes, as well as items for our silent auction. Each year, we are amazed as to the generosity of this community, thank you for “helping us help others”.
Patrick Lucus,
President, St Joseph Conference
Society of St Vincent de Paul
Serving the communities of Ash Fork, Seligman and Williams
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.