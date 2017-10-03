Community calendar: week of October 4

VFW Auxiliary selling fall center pieces

The Matthew James Broehm VFW Post 12128 Auxiliary is selling fall center pieces made with silk flowers in baskets, vases and etc., no two are alike. Look for flyers around town for locations and times of selling.

More infromation is available by calling (928) 606-9001 or (928) 225-0931.

VFW delivers scholarship applications

The Matthew James Broehm VFW Post 12128 and Auxiliary have distributed schoarship applications to all the area schools. The Patriot's Pen is for sixth-eigth grades, the Voice of Democracy is for ninth-12th grades. The local level deadline is Oct. 31. These are national contests and are awarded on the district, state and national levels. All students are encouraged to participate. More information is available by calling (928) 225-0931 or (928) 225-0930.

Community Bingo in Williams

The Williams VFW post is having Bingo Oct. 12 and Oct. 26 at St. John's Episcopal Lutheran Church in Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Ave., corner of Grant Avenue and Second Street. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and games start at 5:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years of age to enter, food and drinks will be available for sale.

Annual coat drive starts Oct. 1

The annual coat drive started Oct. 1. Anyone who has coats they no longer use can donate them to be used by someone in need. Ogden Cleaners cleans them for the Kiwanis Club and then are given out to those in need by the food pantry. Slightly used blankets also are accepted. Drop of items at the Rec Center and Williams Reality or more information is available by calling (928) 635-4393.

WEMS Book Fair coming Oct. 11-12

Williams Elementary_Middle School will host a Wild West themed book fair Oct. 11-12 from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the WEMS library.

Blessing of animals at St. Johns Church Oct. 7

The Blessing of the Animals will take place at St. John's Church, at 202 Grant Street, on Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. This includes hamsters, to cats, to horses, to your pet lizard, to dogs, etc. Please contain your animal on a secure leash or appropriate carrier. Grant Street will be blocked off between Second and Third Streets for this event to ensure the safety of all animals/pets and owners. More information is available at info@stjohnswilliamsaz.org.

Williams Gardeners' Market on Saturdays in Williams

The Williams Gardeners' Market will take place Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 403 E. Fulton Ave. with local grown veggies and plants. Please bring bags and change.

More information is available from Kali Kaliche at (928) 635-2595.

Historic photos of Williams businesses needed

The Williams Historic Photo Project is looking for old photos of local business buildings. They are interested in both exterior and interior views to add to their archives. Photos can either be donated, or scanned and returned. Anyone with photos to share can bring them to the Williams Public Library or call Andrea Dunn at (928) 635-2263.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Flagstaff needs volunteers

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Flagstaff school based mentoring program at Williams needs volunteers and students in Williams.

Volunteers must be 16 years or older, be available to meet at WEMS two hours a week. Students must be enrolled in first through fifth grade and be able to meet two hours after school each week.

Both adults and students must have the desire to be a postive influence in the life of a child or be in need or desire a postive adult role model.

More information is available by calling (928) 774- 0649 or visiting www.flagstaffbigs.org.

Summer Saturday Artwalks

Williams Second Saturday Artwalk season kicks off this month in downtown Williams. The ArtWalk will stretch from Union 76 Auto Care at the west end of town to the new SignCarver.com at the east end.

The last ArtWalk date is Oct. 14.

The Gallery in Williams throws a party, with free food, beverage and live music, and is a good starting point with maps to all ArtWalk locations available. More information is available from Williams Alliance for the Arts at (928) 351-7665.

Junior shooting program

John Ivens Post 42 is starting a Junior Shooting Sports Air Rifle program for ages 9 through 19. More information is available from Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768.

W.A.A.G low cost spay and neuter

The W.A.A.G program provides transportation and pre/post surgery care for cats and dogs. More information is available from flyers located around town or by calling W.A.A.G at (928) 635-2595.