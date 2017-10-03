Coconino Community College hosts Career and Tech Round-up Oct. 7 in Flagstaff

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Coconino Community College is hosting a free Career and Tech Round-Up Oct. 7, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The curriculum includes engineering, science, technology, hospitality and other educational opportunities.

“The CTE Round-Up is one of the premier events in the area for students to investigate career opportunities and career and technical education and get some hands-on experience with real-time demonstrations with people from the industry and faculty who teach those fields,” said Jeff Jones, dean of Learning, CTE and director at CCC’s Fourth Street Innovation Center.

The CTE Round-Up will have information sessions and activities for the whole family. Radio remote broadcasts featuring HITS 106 and KQST “The Q” will be there with food, refreshments, music, prizes and “The Money Machine.”

Attendees can tour the campus and learn about CCC’s Fourth Street Innovation Center, visit a blood-pressure clinic, meet Trauma Hal, a life-like mannequin used to train First Responders, manipulate solar water heaters and solar ovens and learn about fire safety. There will be fire trucks and gear for the kids to dress up like real firefighters in addition to bouncy inflatables and other activities.

The event will be held at CCC’s Fourth Street Innovation Center, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. More information is available by calling (928) 226-4312, (928) 526-7600, or visiting www.coconino.edu.

Express classes

CCC is making education more convenient for working students by offering a new express semester of 12-week classes.

The classes, which begin Sept. 25, cover the topics of art, biology, business, computer information, English and history. Among the classes are Art Appreciation (ART 100), Unity of Life (BIO 181), Business Communications (BUS 204), Introduction to Computer Information Systems (CIS 120), Systems Analysis and Design (CIS 202) Fundamentals of Composition (ENG 100) and Women of the American Southwest (HIS 298).

“These classes may be a great fit for late registrants or for working students who want the flexibility of evening or online classes,” said Dr. Gonzalo Perez, associate vice president of Innovative Learning Solutions. “These classes may also be good for those students who want to change classes at this late hour or add additional classes to their fall schedules.”

CCC also has several other late-start sections throughout the fall semester. Some are weekend courses, some are eight-week sessions and some are special interest. Courses are offered at the Lone Tree, Fourth Street and Page campuses and online.

“Our goal is to provide a variety of options for our diverse student body,” Perez said.

For seniors age 65 and older, the CCC District Governing Board has approved a 25 percent tuition waiver beginning in the fall for up to six credit hours per semester.

It is important to note that students in all classes must apply for admission to CCC and be admitted, and tuition payment or arrangements must be made at the time of registration. To enroll, visit the Lone Tree Campus, 2800 S. Lone Tree Road, or go online at www.coconino.edu.

Focusing on veterans

CCCveterans will be receiving additional tutoring and financial services as a result of a $10,000 grant from a nonprofit organization that serves veterans.

The grant was made possible through Support Education and Employment for Vets (S.E.E.4Vets), an organization that collaborates with colleges in Arizona to help keep veterans motivated to earn a degree. With this grant, tutors at CCC will assist the veterans with any additional school help needed. The intent is to bring the tutoring services to the veterans in the newly remodeled Veterans Center. Additionally, about $4,000 of the funds have been set aside to offer assistance to veterans to pay fees associated with their education they might not otherwise be able to afford.

S.E.E.4Vets and CCC had already established a relationship with a donation of $10,000 last year to give the Veterans Center a facelift. By creating a new space, CCC has given veterans the opportunity to gather, socialize, work on assignments and have a pleasant surrounding environment to mingle — all of which encourages veterans to continue their academic careers. The grand opening and ribbon cutting were on Sept. 8.

“S.E.E4Vets is a fairly new organization, and they’re formed just to benefit veterans,” said Scott Talboom, executive director of CCC’s Office of Institutional Advancement. “The main focus is on education. It’s really a way for veterans to help themselves. The Veterans Center used to be an employee breakroom, and the College’s leadership team felt like the vets really needed their own space.”

Bob Voytek, director of Financial Aid and Veteran Services at CCC, said that the College’s services for veterans were limited until about four years ago when CCC decided to dedicate a space for them at the College’s Lone Tree campus.