What's going on? Wagoners service station available for lease following complete remodel

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — In October, Mike Cowan and Bryant McGee purchased Wagoner’s Station on the west end of Williams. The station is currently undergoing renovations and upgrades to the infrastructure. Cowan said he and McGee plan to complete restorations to the building by the beginning of winter before leasing out the building. He does not currently have anyone leasing the building.

“We feel really fortunate to be able to buy it and have the opportunity to restore it back to what it was. It’s the perfect example of a vintage service station along Route 66.

Cowan and McGee plan to restore Wagoner’s back to its original Route 66 vintage look before stopping and allowing whoever leases the building to decide what they want to put in. Cowan said the options are wide-open at this point.

“We don’t want to interfere with the functionality of the building if someone else wants to come in here — it’s the perfect location for say a rental yard — Williams doesn’t have an equipment rental yard for cars or you could do a detail shop or it could be retail or a restaurant,” he said.

As of today, the glass paneling in the garage doors has been replaced and the interior of the building is undergoing restoration.

“All the gas stations had that — the glass in the office,” Cowan said. “We are redoing a lot of the plumbing and the infrastructure on this because it’s just an old, tired building that needs not only a face lift but brought up to today’s standards with the plumbing and electric and everything else.”

“What we’re going to do is take it as far as we can without actually determining what it is. We want to take it say 80 percent back and do it right and then stop at that point and then we’re going to lease the building." — Mike Cowan, owner ofWagner’s Station

History:

Wagoner’s was constructed in 1958 as a Shamrock Station. The station was later branded a Union 76. Wagoner’s has been a gas station for 59 years. It was owned by the Wagoner family for 44 years, since 1972. The building was vacant for one year before being purchased by Mike Cowan and Bryant McGee in October.

More information:

Anyone interested in leasing the shop can contact owners Mike Cowan at (928) 699-2169 or Bryant McGee at (928) 699-8537.