Vikings football receives regional honors

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Following a stellar season capped off with a State Championship win, its not surprising that 14 Williams Vikings were selected to 1A North Regional teams. Viking Tate Grantham was awarded Defensive Player of the Year.

Grantham finished the season with 90 total tackles, includ three solo tackles. He average 8.2 tackles per game. He had four sacks and two interceptions this season.

For the All-Region 1st team, Daniel Lopez was selected as a defensive back. Zack Perkins was selected as a defensive lineman. Emmanual Flores and Juaquin Gutierrez were selected as an offensive linemen. Diego Pedraza was selected as an offensive utility/flex player. David Lozano was selected as a place kicker. Chance Pearson was selected as a running back.

For the All-Region 2nd team, Mario Vazquez was selected as a defensive back. Dorian Ayala was selected as a defensive lineman. Michael McNelly was selected as a linebacker. Xavier Leonet was selected as a long snapper. Mike Bolen was selected as an offensive lineman. Kolby Payne was selected as a running back.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association selects student-athletes and coaches in a statewide recognition process.