Region in brief: week of Nov. 29

Flagstaff city council opposes uranium transport

FLAGSTAFF — Flagstaff City Council passed a resolution opposing transportation of uranium through the city. Energy Fuels Resources wants to haul uranium from Canyon Mine near Grand Canyon’s South Rim to White Mesa Mill in Blanding, Utah. They have proposed several routes that include Williams, Flagstaff, Cameron, Tuba City and Kayenta.

National Parks fee increase comment period extended

GRAND CANYON — The National Park Service is extending the time to comment on a proposed fee increase at 17 of its most popular parks. Visitors would be charged $70 per vehicle, an increase from the current $30 fee, during the five busiest months of the year. In others, the hike is from $25 to $70. The new deadline for comments is Dec. 22.

Reward offered for return of police chief’s gun

PRESCOTT VALLEY — The Town of Prescott Valley offered a $500 reward Nov. 21 for the return of a handgun that was misplaced by Prescott Valley Chief of Police Bryan Jarrell on Nov. 9 in the restroom at the Prescott Valley Public Library. The gun is a Glock 19, 9mm caliber and black in color. Anyone with information can call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Deep Well Ranch could add 10,500 homes in Prescott

PRESCOTT — Prescott City Council members is set to vote on the Deep Well Ranch development project Nov. 28. Along with Deep Well’s planned 10,500 homes, approximately 6,000 other new homes are planned in Prescott in other developments including areas such as Granite Dells, Walden Ranch, Prescott Lakes, The Ranch and Yavapai Hills.

Navajo Nation rejects Escalade development

WINDOW ROCK — The Navajo Nation council voted down legislation in a 16-2 vote Oct. 31 for the Grand Canyon Escalade project, which included a gondola tramway on the western edge of the Nation at the confluence of the Little Colorado and Colorado Rivers. The project would have also included an elevated walkway, food pavilion, retail space, restaurants, vendor markets, hotels, gas stations and other infrastructure in the area.

State takes another look at school grades

PHOENIX— Facing many questions and criticism, the Arizona State Board of Education voted Oct. 24 to review its new system for grading schools. The move came amid questions about whether the data used to give out grades is accurate. There also were issues raised about whether information was properly coded.