Out of the past: Vintage Viking football highlights

Vikings football players play a game in the early 1950s in Williams.

Photos/Williams Library Historical Photo Archive

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: November 28, 2017 5:01 p.m.

    The Viking band takes the field before a game. Anyone with stories or information about these photos or the people in them is encouraged to email Wendy Howell at whowell@williamsnews.com.

