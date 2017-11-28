Officers respond to incident on First Street, shots heard

At approximately 10 a.m. Nov. 28, Williams Police Department and Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident on First Street. Officers evacuated the Williams Post Office, Allstate and some of the surrounding buildings. Officers were seen with rifles and tactical gear positioned between the Allstate and former Sun Mountain Properties buildings. Officers blocked off part of First Street with police cars and fire trucks. Williams Fire Department and Lifeline Ambulance were on scene. At approximately 10:30 a.m. shots were heard coming from the vicinity. Williams Police Officers said the scene was secure shortly before 11 a.m. The post office reopened around 11:30 a.m. The investigation is ongoing and officers said further details will be forthcoming. A more detailed story will follow.