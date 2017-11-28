Kiwanis selects Maine Consolidated Students of the Month

Seventh grade student Kent Stafford (left) and fifth grade student Stori Betts display their certificates

  • Originally Published: November 28, 2017 4:32 p.m.

    Kiwanis Club of Williams selected the November Students of the Month for Maine Consolidated School in Parks. The students were recognized at Maine Consolidate School and earned a pizza party.

