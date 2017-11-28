Kiwanis selects Maine Consolidated Students of the Month

Jump to content
Submitted photo
Seventh grade student Kent Stafford (left) and fifth grade student Stori Betts display their certificates
Kiwanis Club of Williams selected the November Students of the Month for Maine Consolidated School in Parks. The students were recognized at Maine Consolidate School and earned a pizza party.
