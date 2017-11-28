Kaibab National Forest to implement grassland restoration project

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Kaibab National Forest will soon begin implementation of a large-scale grassland restoration project across the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts.

The South Zone Grassland Restoration Project will implement thinning, prescribed fire and other activities to restore the structure and function of grassland and pinyon-juniper grassland.

Specifically, the decision allows for a combination of commercial and non-commercial mechanical treatments as well as prescribed fire on approximately 80,000 acres of grasslands and 63,000 acres on the Kaibab National Forest.

As part of these treatments, conifers — primarily juniper — will be selectively removed using mechanical means or hand thinning.

Broadcast and pile burning will be used to reduce fuel loading, control regeneration of conifers, and promote understory plant vigor.

The decision also includes collaboration with the Arizona Game and Fish Department to install wildlife waters in strategic locations and to translocate populations of Gunnison prairie dogs to serve their role as a keystone species in grassland ecosystems.

The purpose of this project is to restore the structure and function of the grasslands and pinyon-juniper grasslands by reducing tree densities, reestablishing natural fire regimes, and promoting grassland-associated wildlife species.

“This decision is significant due to the important ecological role that grasslands play,” Harrison said. “We recognize the value of these ecosystems, and we also recognize that they have been greatly altered over the past century.”

The project outline can be viewed at the Kaibab National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=44132.